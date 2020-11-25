RICHMOND, Va. — Sandpiper Hospitality, a Virginia-based hotel management company that specializes in the extended-stay segment, recently announced that it has signed a new third-party management contract with Liberty Investment Properties, Inc., for North Carolina’s WoodSpring Suites Charlotte–University Research Park.

Currently under construction and scheduled to open early next year, the WoodSpring Suites Charlotte–University Research Park will have 123 rooms, each including a full kitchen with table, a flat-screen TV, and a workspace. Hotel amenities will include a fitness center, free WiFi, guest laundry, and vending machines.

Based in Orlando, Liberty Investment Properties is a privately-held real estate investment, development, and management firm that has developed and managed more than two dozen WoodSpring Suites hotels in Florida, Utah, Indiana, Texas, Arizona, Alabama, and more.

“Sandpiper has established themselves as the national leader in the extended-stay segment and we are excited to grow our partnership with them,” said Jacob Farmer, director of investments for Liberty Investment Properties. “We expect this new hotel to deliver strong results thanks to its central location close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Atrium Health University City, and the Uptown business and entertainment district.”

Approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels, and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended-stay brands, Sandpiper Hospitality currently has a portfolio of 42 managed hotels in 12 different states. In September, the management company added two new Candlewood Suites properties in South Carolina.

“Sandpiper Hospitality greatly values this new relationship with Liberty, a top hospitality developer, and we hope to expand the partnership in 2021,” said Jim Darter, Sandpiper Hospitality president and CEO. “As a graduate of the UNC Charlotte myself, I am personally very excited to have Sandpiper managing this fantastic new hotel that is so close to campus.”

In 2021, Sandpiper Hospitality has plans to further expand in the extended-stay hotel segment and into additional market tiers, including additional new development properties in Georgia and Nevada.

