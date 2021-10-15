STR: The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Increased in September

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee, and MILWAUKEE—The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index rose 5.2 percent in September to a level of 5,167. Year to date through the first nine months of 2021, the stock index was up 13.0 percent.

“Hotel stocks rebounded strongly in September and finally broke their streak of six consecutive months of relative underperformance,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “Delta variant concerns mostly subsided during the month, and hotel stocks benefited from higher interest rates and the broader market rotation that lifted all travel-related stocks.”

“The post-Labor Day period had been a source of consternation for the industry, but the early returns produced a pleasant surprise with group demand above 1 million for two consecutive weeks,” said Amanda Hite, STR president. “We did see a performance dip late in the month, but ups and downs are expected at this point in the recovery cycle. Overall, we estimate September demand at 93 percent of the 2019 comparable, and there were noticeable improvements in the major markets and corporate-dependent hotels. With leisure demand continuing to deliver, but business travel and groups progressing much slower, we do not expect recovery to kick into the next gear until next year.”

In September, the Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index surpassed both the S&P 500 (down 4.8 percent) and the MSCI US REIT Index (down 6.0 percent).

The Hotel Brand sub-index jumped 6.7 percent from August to 9,077, while the Hotel REIT sub-index increased 1.0 percent to 1,233.