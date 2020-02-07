Staypineapple Boston Hotel to Makeover Public Spaces

BOSTON — As part of a continued, brand-focused renovation, Pineapple Hospitality has selected Cicero’s Development Corp. to makeover the public spaces of Staypineapple Boston, a 56-room boutique hotel located in the city’s historic South End.

“Having completed the renovation of the Staypineapple guestrooms over the winter, we are excited to move this spring onto the hotel’s public spaces, including the lobby, Trophy Room bar & bistro, staircase, and front desk,” said Sam Cicero, president, Cicero’s Development Corp. “Our goal is to perfectly align the public spaces with the fresh, fun, and guest-centric design themes of the hotel’s owner, Staypineapple.”

In keeping with Pineapple Hospitality’s edgy and inspired style, Staypineapple Boston’s public spaces will combine understated luxury with modern amenities and whimsical, warm interiors in playful hues. Staypineapple’s iconic “husky paws” are threaded throughout the hotel. The lobby’s transformation will fully revitalize the space starting with new wood, marble, and mosaic tile flooring, and the construction of a radius front desk with a tempered glass top. The lobby will also include custom fabricated millwork, beveled laminated mirrors on the walls, and a carved mantel on the new fireplace. Existing lighting fixtures and other FF&E will be swapped out for a brighter, more colorful guest experience in the lobby.

In addition, Cicero’s is sprucing up the hotel’s Trophy Room bar & bistro, replacing the bar’s long counter and wait station top with black quartz stone and installing mosaic tile on the floors. The waiting station will also receive new cabinets and lighting.

Formally known as the Chandler Inn, the hotel was renamed Staypineapple Boston, A Delightful Hotel, in the first public step in its rebranding as a part of the Seattle-based Staypineapple chain, which purchased the property in February 2018.

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Staypineapple represents a brand of 10 privately owned and managed hotels in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Portland, and San Diego.

