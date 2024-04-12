Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga Breaks Ground

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation celebrated the groundbreaking of Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga in Tennessee, set to open in early 2026. Developed by 3H Group Inc. under a franchise agreement with Hyatt, the hotel in Chattanooga will combine the design and comfort of an upscale, lifestyle hotel with the self-activation capabilities of a select-service property. Following the debut of its first property in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2022, the Caption by Hyatt brand is poised to grow in several more markets this year, both in the United States and internationally.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with 3H Group on Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga and look forward to bringing this exciting concept to the vibrant downtown area—the first Hyatt hotel in Chattanooga,” said Jim Tierney, senior vice president of development, Hyatt. “The Caption by Hyatt brand presents a compelling proposition for both developers and guests, offering a distinct hotel product that combines the lifestyle elements that guests crave with the operational efficiency of a select service property. The Chattanooga hotel is the ideal location for the brand, set in a dense residential area with high foot traffic where the property can create a welcoming meeting place for the community.”

Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga will be situated downtown in the Southside area known for its restaurants, cocktail bars, and the seasonal Chattanooga Market. The 123-room hotel is set to become a gathering place for both visitors and locals alike featuring the brand’s all-day food-and-beverage concept, Talk Shop, serving as a welcome area, as well as a rooftop bar and meeting space. Guests can anticipate the contemporary style and self-service amenities that define the brand. Caption by Hyatt hotels offer a 24-hour market and spaces for work, relaxation, and dining.

“Our decision to continue our collaboration with Hyatt stems from their unwavering commitment to understanding the needs of both owners and guests,” said Hiren Desai, president and CEO of 3H Group, Inc., the owner of the Chattanooga property. “Caption by Hyatt is an innovative brand, and that approach, coupled with its flexible design and focus on guest experience makes it an attractive addition to our portfolio. We’re excited to bring the vibrant energy of the first Caption by Hyatt hotel to our hometown of Chattanooga and look forward to enriching the local hospitality landscape.”

In addition to Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga, 3H Group, Inc. has several executed franchise agreements with Hyatt, including the first Hyatt Studios hotel located in Mobile, Alabama, which broke ground last year and is expected to open in early 2025.

The Caption by Hyatt brand plans to continue growing its presence both in the United States and internationally over the next several years. In addition to the Memphis and Chattanooga locations, the brand anticipates entering California with Caption by Hyatt Roseville in collaboration with LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services, Inc., and Caption by Hyatt Sacramento in collaboration with Presidio Hotel Development LLC and 29th Street Capital (anticipated to open in 2026). Internationally, properties expected to open this year include Caption by Hyatt Zhongshan Park Shanghai (China) and Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka (Japan). In 2025, Caption by Hyatt Saigon (Vietnam) and Caption by Hyatt Sydney Capitol Square (Australia) are scheduled to open.

The Caption by Hyatt brand is part of Hyatt’s distinguished Boundless Collection of luxury and lifestyle brands and accompanies Hyatt’s portfolio of select-service brands, alongside Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, and Hyatt Studios. In addition to the growth of the Caption by Hyatt brand specifically, Hyatt has a pipeline of 127,000 rooms worldwide as of year-end 2023.