LOS ANGELES — Springboard Hospitality, a hospitality management company based in Hawaii and Los Angeles, added two hotels to its portfolio: Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Kauai Beach Resort on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

Springboard Hospitality has more than 35 independent and branded properties throughout the United States. Each property in its portfolio is able to leverage a suite of tools through the Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) platform, which provides customizable technology platforms optimized for each property, combined with industry-leading talent, to deliver streamlined operations, personalized guest experiences, and maximized revenues. Springboard Hospitality’s hotels and resorts benefit from H.I. with smarter, more efficient, and profitable concepts that provide a defensible competitive advantage.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two exciting hotels to the Springboard Hospitality family as we continue to grow our presence in Hawaii,” said Ben Rafter, CEO, Springboard Hospitality. “As we look toward the rebound of the tourism industry, Springboard is uniquely poised to fill a void for management solutions with a technology-first approach, and we are excited for the year ahead as we continue to strategically grow our portfolio in key gateway cities and leisure destinations like Hawaii.”

Located in Garden Isle, Kauai Beach Resort is an oceanfront sanctuary at the crossroads of the island’s northern, eastern, and southern edges. The property has multiple oceanfront pools, including a sand pool, waterslides, and restaurants.

Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites is across the street from Waikiki’s new International Marketplace and a block and a half from Waikiki Beach. The property offers apartment-style accommodations, most with full kitchens.

Despite the pandemic, Springboard Hospitality has strengthened its corporate team while realizing continued growth in 2020 and into 2021, with an approach and eye toward some of the country’s most iconic cities and destinations. With a tenured and experienced team at the ready, Springboard is poised to help properties that may be experiencing distress. The team specializes in creating lifestyle hotels with experience across a multitude of services including accounting, revenue management, sales, marketing, food and beverage, human resources, and new hotel development.

