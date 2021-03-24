PHOENIX — WorldHotels officially launched its newest collection: WorldHotels Crafted Collection. Created last year, the collection today announced a portfolio of curated independent hotels and resorts across the globe.

“We announced this new collection just weeks before the world was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Kong, president and CEO of WorldHotels. “Despite the tremendous challenges that our hotels and industry have faced over the last year, Crafted Collection is quickly becoming one of the most authentic, daring, and spirited collections of independent hotels around the globe.”

“Crafted is not just another lifestyle brand; it is a new generation of lifestyle hotels made for a new generation of travelers that crave creativity, immersive experiences, great design, and ingenuity,” said Gregory Habeeb, president of WorldHotels, North America. “Each hotel provides seamless, humble, and expert service that creates an emotional connection with the guests, reminding guests why they love to travel.”

WorldHotels Crafted Collection is launching with a portfolio of properties in key markets across the globe, including:

ACME Hotel Company in Chicago

Hotel Bijou in San Francisco

La Casa del Zorro in Borrego Springs, California

Warwick Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia

The Vault Hotel in Helsingborg, Sweden

Hotel Haarhuis in Arnhem, Netherlands

ODSweet Duomo in Milan, Italy

Every hotel in the collection is provided with access to systems and support through WorldHotels and its parent organization, BWH Hotel Group, which acquired WorldHotels in 2019. The WorldHotels Crafted Collection offers a rapid ramp-up with near immediate access to WorldHotels’ and BWH Hotel Group’s digital presence, partnerships, commercial terms, and global sales team.

A “Crafted” integration process ensures each hotel’s individual story is brought to life through sales, marketing, public relations, and social media. Additionally, hotels gain access to a global audience of loyal travelers through WorldHotels Rewards. The third-largest hotel loyalty program in the world, WorldHotels Rewards delivers has more than 43 million rewards customers worldwide and offers customized programs for business travelers and meeting planners.

