IRVING, Texas — Spire Hospitality, a third-party hotel management company owned by AWH Partners, a privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in New York, has introduced the M.E.E.T. program to assist meeting planners with successfully coordinating and safely hosting meetings and events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe meetings and events will play a critical role in the return of both the hospitality industry and our economy at large,” said Dawna Comeaux, EVP and COO of Spire Hospitality. “Spire’s M.E.E.T. program mitigates risk for meeting planners by offering flexible hotel contracts and ensuring social distancing protocols, cleaning, and disinfecting guidelines, and corporate sanitation procedures are properly followed.”

M.E.E.T—which stands for Meet, Effortless, Eliminate Risk, Travel—is now available at Spire’s 24 properties located across 17 states. Each hotel in Spire’s portfolio follows state, federal, and brand guidelines to ensure clean and safe events for attendees and has its own specialized event package offerings for meeting planners. Additionally, as part of the M.E.E.T. program, attrition and cancellation fees are waived for all new event agreements actualized through June 30, 2021.

