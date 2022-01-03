Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Select Celebrate First Anniversaries

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Select, introduced and managed by Sonesta International Hotels Corporation, are each celebrating the first anniversary of their launch. The two portfolios have accounted for nearly 2,500 new hires in the last 12 months.

Now with over 60 locations nationwide, Sonesta Simply Suites is a mid-market extended-stay brand offering apartment-like amenities, including an equipped kitchen, a workspace with a desk and WiFi, on-site laundry facilities, and a fitness center. The brand has plans for continued growth through its franchise model, which Sonesta launched in September 2021.

Designed to accommodate a variety of extended stay guests, including those who are traveling for work, relocating the family, or in need of a place to stay while completing a home renovation, Sonesta Simply Suites provides guests a place where they can relax in spaces that fit their needs on the road. Simply Suites are located in markets such as the Southwest and the Sunbelt and are close to major industry and tourism hubs like Dallas and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“In its first year, Sonesta Simply Suites has exceeded expectations with a year-to-date market penetration index of 104.5,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “We see tremendous opportunity for growth from conversions and new development projects fueled by the brand’s continued superior performance within the extended-stay segment.”

Sonesta Select, with over 60 locations nationwide, is an upscale-focused service brand offering travelers comfort while providing rooms and flexible common areas. In 2021, the brand launched “The Commons”, a communal space for relaxing, socializing, and enjoying refreshments.

Sonesta Select has crafted spaces that are designed to be a choice for travelers seeking modern convenience and Sonesta’s hospitality. Sonesta Select properties provide guests with optional amenities, including a morning cappuccino or an evening cocktail, swimming at the pool, or relaxing with a book at the outdoor fire pit. Sonesta Select properties are located in growth markets such as Spartanburg, South Carolina, and San Ramon, California, as well as close to urban hubs like Austin and Seattle.

“Since its inception, the Sonesta Select brand has expanded its reach through hotel conversions from several upscale focused-service brands and seamlessly integrated the properties within the communities they are located,” said Quinn. “We have invested millions of dollars in advanced technology, market research, and new signage to build a strong foundation for this new brand.”

Sonesta also recently launched Sonesta Franchising, its global hotel franchising organization. The launch included its Sonesta Hotels & Resorts and Sonesta ES Suites brands, along with the Sonesta Select and Sonesta Simply Suites brands. Sonesta’s continued growth offers options for current and future franchise partners.