NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the launch of Sonesta Business Pass, a new corporate travel program that offers business travelers special rates, rewards, and loyalty perks.

“We’re excited to introduce Sonesta Business Pass across the Sonesta portfolio, offering a streamlined service to meet the unique needs of small and midsize companies looking to maximize the value of trips and meetings,” said Blair McSheffrey, vice president of hotel sales, Sonesta. “We created Sonesta Business Pass to provide business travelers greater travel options and special perks to make their stay more comfortable.”

The program includes:

Discounts of up to 12 percent off available rates on standard guestrooms.

Discount of 12 percent for group blocks of between 10-20 rooms.

On-demand meeting rooms with 24-hour notice, based on availability.

Automatic upgrade to Elite Status in the Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program.

Complimentary welcome amenity and non-alcoholic beverage.

Special suite rates based on availability.

Early check-in and late check-out when available.

The program is available at Sonesta’s U.S. managed properties, including its Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotel & Resorts, Sonesta Select, Sonesta ES Suites, and Sonesta Simply Suites brands, with locations across many of the nation’s top cities and destinations such as Atlanta, Houston, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Washington D.C.