IHG Hotels & Resorts Releases New EVEN Hotels Prototype

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) unveiled the latest evolution of its EVEN Hotels brand through an updated design, refreshed restaurant, and integrated wellness experience. Developed in collaboration with franchisees, the new EVEN Hotels prototype will be efficient to build and operate, making an investment in the brand in more markets, and driving future growth.

With 50 global hotels open or in the pipeline, EVEN Hotels was created to keep travelers’ wellness routines going while traveling. The brand’s evolution captures demand from guests looking to stay well when they travel for business or leisure.

The new changes are designed with flexibility and choice in mind. The new EVEN Kitchen & Bar restaurant operates within a focused service model and has a menu that meets the needs of guests wanting to eat healthy on the road while also offering options for guests wanting to indulge. Additionally, the prototype includes in-room fitness options delivered through three new room types.

Raul Ortiz, vice president, global marketing and brand management for EVEN Hotels, said, “EVEN Hotels is a strategic long-term priority for IHG Hotels & Resorts. Enhancing the brand experience to reach even more guests while driving increased owner returns is the way we are growing EVEN Hotels. Our core mission is to put wellness while traveling within reach for more people. Our new offerings and richer experiences appeal to more travelers and owners.”

The hallmarks of the updated EVEN Hotels include:

A sleep experience, spa-inspired showers, infused water, and complimentary nightly tea service in the lobby.

A restaurant featuring menu options that range from nutritious to indulgent with a 24/7 market.

Athletic studio, choice of in-room fitness experience, on-demand digital content, and free daily laundry service for workout gear.

The EVEN Hotels prototype will show the update at the annual Lodging Conference in Phoenix, and some of the new design will be seen at upcoming openings in Austin and Waco, Texas; Bozeman, Montana; Portland, Oregon, and Long Island City, New York. Additionally, EVEN Hotels will soon enter the San Diego market with a recently signed new dual-branded property (along with Staybridge Suites) scheduled to break ground in 2023.