Sonesta Executes Strategic Agreement With Aken Hotels & Resorts

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced that it has entered a strategic alliance agreement with AKEN Hotels & Resorts LLC, a hotel group with a growing portfolio across South America and the Caribbean, to join the Sonesta system. The agreement represents a milestone in Sonesta’s international growth strategy. The companies intend to finalize a definitive agreement by mid-year.

“This is a significant agreement in Sonesta’s international expansion,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America represent tremendous potential for travel demand, guest loyalty, and engagement. Collaborating with AKEN allows us to scale quickly in a high-growth region while aligning with a brand that shares our commitment to exceptional service and guest experience. Sonesta’s approach to growth has three pillars – to be fast, friendly, and flexible, and we see this as the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

“As travelers continue to look for authentic experiences, this agreement represents a unique opportunity for Sonesta to create a strategic alignment with AKEN, a brand recognized for its experience in ecotourism and conscious luxury,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and president of franchise and development. “Latin America offers both cultural richness and untapped growth opportunities, and AKEN Hotels is an ideal collaborator with local insight and operational excellence. This relationship will bring Sonesta immediate critical mass in this new luxury market.”

The strategic alliance will integrate AKEN’s properties into Sonesta’s global loyalty ecosystem. The collaboration is designed to drive mutual value and elevate the guest experience across markets.

“We’re thrilled to begin a relationship with Sonesta to bring the spirit of South American hospitality to a broader global audience,” said Luis Gallotti, co-founder and co-CEO of AKEN Hotels & Resorts. “This collaboration allows us to amplify our reach, strengthen our global sales distribution and accelerate our growth while remaining true to our roots—offering guests immersive local experiences, thoughtful service, and beautifully designed stays. Together, we are creating new pathways for discovery, loyalty, and growth—both for our guests and our teams.”

“At AKEN, we believe that true luxury is found in conscious living, where Lifestyle and Wellness are seamlessly integrated into every guest experience,” said Lisandro León Liguori, co-founder and co-CEO of AKEN Hotels & Resorts. “Partnering with Sonesta allows us to share our philosophy of mindful hospitality with an even wider global community, redefining what it means to travel well.”

