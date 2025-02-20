Sonesta Essential Blue Springs Opens in Overland Park, Missouri

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Sonesta Essential Blue Springs, an 83-room, upper-midscale hotel in Overland Park, Missouri. The hotel is close to attractions such as the Overland Park Convention Center, Oak Park Mall, the Museum at Prariefire, and the Midwest Trust Center.

“Our expansion into Overland Park demonstrates our progress towards strengthening our franchising network and solidifying our presence in key markets,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “Our fast, friendly, and flexible franchising model makes Sonesta an attractive partner for owners, providing seamless conversions and reasonable brand standards that promote mutual success for both parties.”

Sonesta Essential Hotels provide bedding as part of the brand’s sleep program, complimentary WiFi, hot breakfast, all-day coffee, and a fitness center.