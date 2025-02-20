This Week’s Comings & Goings

Pacifica Hotels announced the appointment of Shalon Hopkins as senior vice president of accounting and finance. With over 20 years of experience, Hopkins brings leadership experience in finance and team development to the role.

The Kessler Collection announced the appointment of Brian McCormick as vice president of people and culture. In this role, McCormick will leverage his experience in corporate recruitment to update workplace culture.

Jason Raimondi joined Horwath HTL. Prior to joining Horwath HTL, Raimondi founded JOR Hospitality Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in hospitality strategy, operational change, and leadership development.

Hilton announced the appointment of Chintan Dadhich as complex general manager of the 661-guestroom Tempo by Hilton Times Square. Dadhich will also continue to oversee the Conrad New York Downtown, where he’s been since 2022.

Hotel Commonwealth has appointed Shane McWeeny as general manager. With more than 20 years of experience in hotel operations, McWeeny is returning to the property, where he previously served as director of operations.

Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol announced the appointment of Adam Zilber as general manager. With a 25-year career in hospitality, Zilber will oversee the launch of the property, which is set for Q2 2025.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort announced the appointment of Carlo Javakhia as general manager. With 25 years of hospitality experience, Javakhia will oversee all aspects of the resort’s operations.

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth announced the appointment of Thibaut Asso as resort manager. In this role, he will oversee the resort’s daily operations, driving strategic initiatives and operational efficiency.

Chatham Bars Inn announced the appointment of Claudio Togo as managing director. Togo has worked at properties including Inn at Perry Cabin, Shangri-La Manila, and Four Seasons Residence Club Firenze.

The Stafford London named John McLean managing director. With over two decades of experience, McLean has worked at hotels worldwide including The Cadogan Hotel and The Lanesborough.

The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte announced the appointment of Emma Hernández as director of sales. Hernández will oversee revenue generation for the resort’s accommodations and public spaces.

W Algarve announced the appointment of Andrea Ciuccio as executive chef. In his new role, Ciuccio will oversee all restaurants across the property, including Market Kitchen, Paper Moon, and more.

Hotel Maverick announced the appointment of Ernest Brown as director of food, beverage, and culinary. With more than three decades of experience in hospitality, Brown will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s culinary operations.

Sonesta Redondo Beach & Marina announced the appointment of Ruben Valdovinos as director of food and beverage. In his new role, he will oversee the hotel’s food and beverage outlets, as well as culinary and banquet operations.

Hotel Emma has named Scott Ota to serve as general manager of the property’s restaurant, Supper. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the industry, he will be responsible for the management and leadership of Supper’s team.

InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco announced the appointment of Christian Luxton as executive chef and John McDaniel as director of food and beverage.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa, announced the promotion of three leaders: Gregory James as resort manager, Matthew Hobbs as executive chef, and Brady Pankow as director of outlets.

Hotel Communication Network announced Terry Donnelly recently joined the company as chief revenue officer.

Serko Ltd. announced the appointment of Tarun Phaugat as vice president of engineering, effective immediately. Phaugat has more than two decades of engineering experience in the travel technology sector.