Sonesta Essential Atlantic City West Opens

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Sonesta Essential Atlantic City West. The 140-room, upper-midscale property is located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and will be dual branded with Sonesta Simply Suites Atlantic City which is expected to open later this summer. The hotel is four miles from Atlantic City International Airport, eight miles from Ocean City, and near local attractions including downtown Atlantic City, the New Jersey shore, and Storybook Land.

“Sonesta Essential Atlantic City opens as part of a dual-branded location that will also feature a Sonesta Simply Suites option that when finished will cater to every type of traveler, and is an exciting addition to our New Jersey portfolio,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and president franchise and development. “We are proud to open the doors of the first phase of this location, which features two of Sonesta’s strongest brands that are focused on providing the essentials travelers need and that meet the rising demand for extended stay options.”

Sonesta Essential provides guests with only the essentials for their stays. Sonesta Essential features updated bedding as part of the brand’s sleep program, WiFi, hot breakfast, all-day coffee, and a fitness center.