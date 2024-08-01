Sonesta Executes 19 Franchise Agreements Across Six Brands

NEWTON, Massachusettes—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the execution of 19 franchise agreements during the second quarter of 2024 spanning six of the company’s 13 brands.

“These signed franchise agreements executed in Q2 bolster our presence in certain key markets and represent the introduction of several new owners to Sonesta,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and president of franchise and development. “The franchise accessibility of Sonesta’s diverse brands are fueling new development across the portfolio and creating opportunities for new franchisees across multiple market segments.”

The execution of these agreements shows Sonesta’s continued expansion efforts nationwide. Operating under a flexible growth model, Sonesta reinforces its position as a choice for hotel owners looking to enhance their properties.

The 19 new franchise hotels are distributed by six Sonesta brands, including Sonesta Essential (5), Americas Best Value Inn by Sonesta (5), Knights Inn (5), Sonesta Hotels & Resorts (2), MOD Collection by Sonesta (1), and Sonesta Simply Suites (1).

“Sonesta’s unique approach to market segmentation and differentiation distinguishes us from competitors and promotes opportunities for our franchisees to stand out in each market,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “Our diversified offerings across key industry segments cater to all types of travelers and owners, bringing reasonable and effective brand standards to the table that help ensure hotels are primed for seamless conversions to Sonesta brands.”

Sonesta provides owners with options across the upper upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and premium economy segments. Sonesta’s ongoing growth plans, owner-centric approach, market availability, and executive accessibility make it a choice for developers.