As long as hotels provide bathtubs or showers for their guests, there will be accidents. These accidents can be costly. People can be hurt, bad customer reviews damage the brand and reduce ADR, and injuries can even lead to death.

For instance, a Denver jury awarded $240,000 in one hotel bathroom slip and fall case: The guest slipped and fell in her hotel bathtub, which was not equipped with a slip-resistant surface or a safety grab bar. The National Floor Safety Institute estimates that the average cost to defend against a slip and fall lawsuit is $50,000 and 40 percent of all hotel guest accidents are slip and fall accidents. In hotel bathrooms, the number-one cause of injuries from slips and falls is on wet surfaces, namely bathtubs, showers, and floors. A bathroom fall can result in head trauma, hip injuries, spinal injuries, neck fractures, broken bones, or even death. The most common injuries are painful contusions and broken bones.

Slip and falls cannot be prevented, but you can reduce exposure by taking preventative steps in advance to make bathrooms safer and minimize risk to your guests.

What can you do?

The first thing hoteliers should do is… something! Not taking preventative steps is not good business and will likely result in more and larger claims. To reduce the risk of slip and falls in wet areas, there are several options. As expected, different factors apply such as cost, ease of maintenance, longevity, effectiveness, and customer acceptance.

Let’s look at options to reduce the slip and fall risk in a bathtub.