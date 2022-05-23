Ascend Hotel Collection Adds Three Boutique Hotels to its Portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—The Ascend Hotel Collection from Choice Hotels International, Inc. added three new properties to its global portfolio of resort, boutique, and historic hotels: The Harborview in Port Washington, Wisconsin; The Crossroads Hotel—Newburgh in Newburgh, New York; and the 17 West Hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition to providing guests with respite from daily life, each of the brand’s new additions are owned and operated by longtime Choice franchise owners.

“Consumer travel preferences have evolved. Rather than bank away annual vacation days for a single holiday, travelers are increasingly taking advantage of opportunities to extend weekend trips and enjoy the flexibility of working remotely. With more than 200 distinct locations nationwide, Ascend hotels provide ideal accommodations for any getaway,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Curious travelers looking for their next adventure aren’t the only ones turning to the Ascend brand. New and existing Choice owners alike seek Ascend membership to better position their outstanding upscale properties in guests’ favorite markets while tapping into the brand’s core philosophy of providing unforgettable experiences.”

Like every Ascend Hotel Collection member, The Harborview, The Crossroads Hotel—Newburgh, and 17 West Hotel are part of their surrounding communities to deliver a travel experience for guests while providing owners with opportunities in local markets. The brand’s newest hotels include:

The Harborview: Along the shores of Lake Michigan the 93-room Harborview hotel positions guests nearby Port Washington’s downtown district and attractions, including Whistling Straits Golf Course and the region’s fishing spots. Guests of The Harborview can go to the Beacon, the hotel’s onsite restaurant and bar. The hotel is owned by Eric Lund and is managed by S & L Hospitality.

The Crossroads Hotel—Newburgh: Two hours from downtown Manhattan in the Hudson Valley, the 124-room Crossroads Hotel connects travelers to the area’s vineyards, orchards, and outdoor attractions, including Hudson Highlands State Park and Storm King State Park as well as Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and Legoland. Guests can access the Washington Headquarters downtown and local eateries. The hotel is owned by Aims Newburgh Management LLC.

17 West Hotel: The 220-room 17 West Hotel puts guests near Tulsa’s arts and culture. In addition to guestrooms and onsite dining at the Boulder Grill, guests can access the BOK Center, Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, and the Blue Dome District. The hotel is owned by OHT IV, LLC. and managed by O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC., which also has an ownership interest in the Yellowstone Valley Lodge, an Ascend Collection member, as well as five Cambria hotels.

In the coming months, Ascend also plans to open hotels in more destinations, including Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Along with continuing to welcome new franchisees to the brand family, we’re incredibly proud to see so many existing Choice owners look for opportunities with the Ascend Hotel Collection following their success with other Choice brands,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Since the brand’s inception, we’ve been committed to helping hoteliers take their upscale properties to the next level by expanding their global reach through our robust distribution channels, award-winning loyalty program, and industry-leading technology—all while enabling them to retain their local identity and charm. It’s just one of the reasons, more than a decade later, Ascend remains the industry’s largest soft brand, and why guests and owners love this proven product.”

Ascend hotel guests can participate in the Choice Privileges loyalty program. All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean.