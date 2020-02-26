“She Has a Deal” to Host Inaugural Hotel Investment Master Class

McLEAN, Va. — She Has a Deal, a hotel investment pitch competition for early-career women, today announced it will host its inaugural Hotel Investment Master Class on April 23-24, 2020, at the Hilton McLean in McLean, Va.

“I started the ‘She Has a Deal’ pitch competition to create new pathways to hotel ownership and development for women with the goal of increasing the number of women in the field,” said Tracy Prigmore, founder. “As we’ve taken our pitching teams through our extensive hotel ownership education series, men and women from numerous and varying backgrounds have asked me to share that information on a broader scale.

“From my real estate investment firm, TLTsolutions, to the pitch competition, my mission always has been to empower people to build wealth, and we open the door to real estate investing for aspiring investors. I decided to create a two-day class to include the information I wish I could have accessed when I started my journey to hotel ownership.”

The Hotel Investment Master Class uses a case study approach to demonstrate the nine-step hotel investment process, a roadmap built by TLTsolutions. Participants will leave the class armed with the knowledge, tools, and templates they need to pursue hotel ownership.

Key topics include learning how to analyze a deal from evaluating historical market performance to projecting future demand; working with a proven financial model to project return on investment; obtaining tools and templates with leading practices to facilitate closing the deal; exploring a variety of deal structures to determine the best fit, and creating an offering to appeal to prospective equity investors and lenders; learning how to become a sponsor of hotel investments, raising capital through Reg D 506b, Crowdfunding, 506c, or Regulation A+; and understanding how to tap into the $9.7 trillion in individual retirement accounts (IRAs), a growing equity funds pool.

“This Master Class is not an introductory course. It’s intended for those who have attended hotel investment conferences and already know the basics of hotel ownership. If you want to become a hotel owner or investor, or if you want to become savvier about your existing portfolio, this is the class for you,” Prigmore said. “This course provides expert insights from people in the field successfully achieving their goals for newcomers, including behind-the-scenes details that will simplify your ownership journey.”