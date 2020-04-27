Seven Cost-Saving Measures to Help Hoteliers Avoid Layoffs

7 Tax Deductions for Eligible Wages

The recent Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) applies to hoteliers with fewer than 500 employees. In certain situations, hoteliers face obligations to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave for leave caused by an employee’s inability to work relating to COVID-19. Still, where FFCRA requires paid leave, hoteliers are entitled to claim a tax deduction equal to the wages paid, subject to the statutory caps.

In addition, in specified situations, the CARES Act allows eligible employers of any size to claim a payroll tax credit for 50 percent of wage paid to employees, up to $10,000 per employee, for a tax credit of up to $5,000. The CARES Act predicates this credit, known as the employee retention credit, on employers having business operations fully or partially suspended based on governmental orders relating to the coronavirus, or having gross receipts that are 50 percent less than the same quarter one year prior.

Before invoking either tax credit, hoteliers should consult with counsel or experts on the respective issues.

Conclusion

As this article demonstrates, hoteliers have a number of options to save costs to address the challenges COVID-19 continues to present. Hoteliers should carefully review and understand applicable federal, state, and local obligations in implementing any of these strategies, as well as considering the impact on employee morale before implementation.

