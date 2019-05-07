Second REVERB by Hard Rock To Open in Sonoma Wine Country

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.—REVERB by Hard Rock plans to open its second property, REVERB by Hard Rock Sonoma Wine Country, in the summer of 2020. The property will join the inaugural REVERB by Hard Rock Atlanta, which is scheduled to open early next year. Hard Rock just launched the select-service brand last November.

“REVERB by Hard Rock is lighting up the select service scene for 2020,” said Todd Hricko, senior vice president, global hotel business development for Hard Rock Hotels. “The city of Cotati is the perfect location for our second REVERB, as it is known as a ‘music town’ and features several music festivals throughout the year, along with its small-town charm.”

Located in northern California in the heart of the renowned Sonoma County winemaking region, the 150-room hotel will include indoor and outdoor areas that allow guests to relax while they experience the local music scene. As part of its signature motto to be a music lovers’ sanctuary, every aspect of REVERB by Hard Rock Sonoma Wine Country will be designed for the fan, along with showcasing the city’s eclectic musical background and first-class wine offerings.

There will be an enclosed garden area with tables and chairs and a small soaking pool for meeting up with friends or hosting special events. On the east side of the hotel will be the Plaza, a 10,000-square foot-area where the community can gather for public events like musical performances by local and national acts or private ones such as wedding receptions or meetings. The Constant Grind Coffee and Bar will serve French press or pour-over coffee in the morning and a curated selection of wines and spirits at night. The hotel will also have a large co-working space, MEET, and a multi-functional work-out space.

“The Molinaro Family is thrilled to be partnering with Hard Rock Hotels in the creation of the game-changing REVERB by Hard Rock here in Cotati,” said Ken Molinaro, managing member of Cotati Hotel, LLC. “As a local family, we are dedicated to doing business locally and very focused on creating an environmentally-friendly hotel. We are thrilled Hard Rock shares in our vision.”

Cotati is located near dozens of vineyards and wineries, and REVERB by Hard Rock will be the first hotel in the city. Cotati is also home to Sonoma State University and the Green Music Center.