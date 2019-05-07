ARLINGTON, Va. — Interstate Hotels & Resorts, a third-party hotel and resort management company, recently announced that it added 18 properties with nearly 3,000 rooms in 2019 thus far across all hotel segments.

“2019 is off to a solid start as Interstate continues to evolve, delivering on our promise of best-in-class operations across all verticals,” said Mike Deitemeyer, president and CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts. “Our robust pipeline is showing tremendous growth, expanding our global footprint and adding new brands to our management portfolio.”

Interstate started the year adding two hotels on January 1—the Aloft and Element Arundel Mills in Maryland. Near Vermont’s capital city, Interstate assisted with the brand conversion to the Delta Hotels South Burlington, the first Delta Hotels property in New England. Other portfolio highlights include a group of six hotels under Homewood Suites by Hilton, Residence Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, and Hilton brands in Florida and North Carolina, and the Hayes Mansion in San Jose, California.

Hotel openings in the first quarter included the AC Hotel by Marriott Beverly Hills, California, and the Hilton Miami Dadeland, Florida.

Last year, Interstate announced plans for a three-pronged growth strategy in 2018 focusing on talent, global expansion, and product and program launches, including a pipeline of more than 50 management agreements.