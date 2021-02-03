ATLANTA — Hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts has refined its company architecture and rebranded as Davidson Hospitality Group, a new master brand that will encompass the following operating verticals:

Davidson Hotels is the operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group focused on industry-leading heritage brands, including Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt.

Davidson Resorts, which the company announced last month, includes resort veterans who understand the nuances of the resort market, from managing complex revenue streams to the creation of recreational programming and the importance of F&B activations. With a focus on complex, high-touch assets, the portfolio is comprised of large-scale, seasonal properties with multiple food and beverage outlets, retail, leisure activities like golf, spa, ski, and water sports, and more.

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. Launched in 2016, Pivot offers service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing, and financial responsibility. Constituted by leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive service, and authentic experiences at each of its properties.

Davidson Restaurant Group, which launched in 2019, is the dedicated food and beverage operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. Guided by industry-leading insights and demonstrated expertise, Davidson Restaurant Group creates unconventional food and beverage experiences while maintaining profit margins, providing partners with visionary design and concepting consultation, technology implementation, staffing, and overall food and beverage program development from start to finish. The group also provides expertise in banquets and catering, offering menu planning and customization for groups, meetings, and events.

“This represents yet another exciting chapter in our 47-year journey,” said John Belden, chairman and CEO, Davidson Hospitality Group. “We’ve been thoughtfully and strategically building toward this model over the past five years and felt we could provide property owners a way to leverage the scale and sophistication of the larger organization, while providing intensive, specialized skillsets within each operating division. In doing so, we can continue to provide best-in-class management solutions, capable of delivering tremendous value for owners and partners while bolstering our position as the best place to work in hospitality. There is no other company in the industry today that purely provides such specialized services in the upper-upscale and luxury segments.”

In addition to refining the company architecture, Davidson Hospitality Group also unveiled a new visual identity to match its repositioning, including a new website and refreshed logos for the master brand and each individual operating vertical.

Davidson Hospitality Group was founded in 1974 under the name Flautt & Mann Properties. Throughout the 1980s, the company began to acquire and develop larger and more complex properties throughout the Southeast region. In 1991, the company changed its name to Davidson Hotel Company and set its sights on developing a nationwide presence, transforming into a highly-focused, full-service operator specializing in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments. In 2011, Davidson changed its name again to Davidson Hotels & Resorts to reflect its changing portfolio. In 2016, Davidson launched Pivot as its lifestyle division, in 2019, it launched Davidson Restaurant Group and in January 2021, the company launched Davidson Resorts.





