Sandpiper Hospitality to Continue Growth Trajectory in 2022

RICHMOND, Virginia — Sandpiper Hospitality continued a growth trajectory in 2021 with hotel revenues up 36 percent while also adding two strategic new industry partnerships.

In 2021, Sandpiper Hospitality achieved:

Hotel revenue increase of 36 percent from 2020 to 2021, approaching $100 million.

Hotel GOP increase of 47 percent from 2020 to 2021.

Addition of two key new brand partnerships with Suburban Extended Stay Hotel by Choice Hotels and multiple brands with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Addition of five new properties with a total of 544 new keys.

Expanded presence into several new markets, including Denver, Colorado.

New Sandpiper Hospitality properties added last year include the 125-room WoodSpring Suites Atlanta—Newnan and the 122-room WoodSpring Suites Charlotte—University Research Park. The company also introduced the “Do More Good” community service platform, designed to provide a way for each hotel to give back to the communities in which they operate.

In the first six months of 2022, Sandpiper Hospitality will add at least eight new properties to its portfolio in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina, including an AmericInn by Wyndham in San Angelo, Texas, and the first ground-up dual-branded La Quinta/Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in Austin/Pflugerville, Texas. The additional properties come from both affiliated growth from Sandpiper Lodging Trust and third-party owners and developers.

“Our extended stay hotels have continued to perform at very high occupancy rates and offer a fantastic return on investment,” said Sandpiper Hospitality President and CEO Jim Darter.

Sandpiper Hospitality is approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels International, Suburban Extended Stay Hotels, and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended-stay brands and now manages over ten different brands in its portfolio. Sandpiper Hospitality has a portfolio of 56 hotels open or under contract with 23 of them under management for third-party clients.