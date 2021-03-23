COVINGTON, Ga. — Royal Hotel Investments (RHI) has broken ground on a Home2 Suites by Hilton in Covington, Georgia, located 35 miles east of Atlanta.

“This hotel emphasizes our company’s long-term commitment to the community,” said Navin Shah, chairman of RHI. “When our country comes back from the current COVID crisis, we will offer a safe, comfortable place for people to come together—a trusted site to collect their thoughts, rest their bodies, and gather with friends and family.”

The hotel will have 100 rooms, including eight one-bedroom suites, and is expected to open in July 2022. The property is adjacent to two other hotels operated by RHI in Covington: a 110-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites that opened in 2017 and a 105-room Hampton Inn that opened in 2009.

“We are creating a hotel campus that allows travelers to choose the type of accommodations that best meet their needs,” added Shah. “Our new hotel will be an all-suites property, which appeals to guests who like larger rooms and extra space to work or to relax.”

Every Home2 Suites guestroom includes a bedroom, living room, and kitchen with a microwave, dishwasher, and full-size refrigerator. The property will also have a business center; a fitness center; boardroom-style meeting space; a seasonal outdoor swimming pool; and a gazebo.

“We are proudly part of a vibrant, thriving community that is growing as a business and tourist destination,” said Shah. “I firmly believe that our country and our community will not just bounce back—we will bounce forward, stronger than ever and sooner than expected.”

Formed in 2002, Royal Hotel Investments also operates a 99-room Hampton Inn & Suites in nearby Conyers as well as a 20,000-square-foot shopping center in Covington.

