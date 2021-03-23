Zurich/Copenhagen/Berlin/Oakland — Beekeeper, a mobile workforce productivity and collaboration platform designed specifically for frontline workers, today announced the acquisition of Lua, an operational workflow platform, as part of the company’s aim to provide a full-stack mobile platform that enables frontline teams to operate more efficiently and effectively. Lua, with a presence in Denmark and the United States, digitizes how work is coordinated and orchestrated across frontline teams. Beekeeper and Lua will use their combined expertise to digitize manual, paper-based processes to save money and enable productivity gains.

“Lua is a godsend to the frontline world,” said Anja Luthje, CEO of Unique Hospitality Solutions and former executive at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. “What is special about Lua is that workflows can be digitized in an interactive and personalized manner. It’s a great technology that you can start using in less than 24 hours. The fact that it’s very user-friendly and allows employees to communicate in their preferred language leads to fast team adoption. It boosts team productivity right away and supports efficiency in a lean departmental structure that so many organizations are working with currently.”

Global brands currently rely on Lua to power their standard operating procedures to save time and increase quality. Their workflow engine supports the process every step along the chain, for example, from a housekeeper cleaning a room to a supervisor inspecting it.

Advertisement

By adding Lua’s technology and talent in building and connecting frontline workflows, Beekeeper will further strengthen its operational capabilities to tackle the productivity gain opportunity that exists in the market. Frontline teams will benefit from having access to a full-stack mobile collaboration platform.

“Joining Beekeeper is an incredible moment for our team. We have spent the last three years building the best frontline workflow platform in the market that is at the very core of the work these teams do. Today, customers in five continents around the world rely on our system to run their teams and to run their companies, enabling them to become more efficient and effective,” said Hugh O’Flanagan, CEO and co-founder of Lua. “We will continue to work, now as one team, to turn businesses from manual to magical and we cannot wait for what we will achieve together.”

“Frontline workers are often the most public-facing employees, and even those who aren’t, they still guide the customer journey. They are the forefront of our businesses, as well as the backbone of the economy, and deserve to be given the right tools to succeed,” said Cristian Grossmann, CEO and co-founder of Beekeeper. “With the acquisition of Lua, Beekeeper continues to accelerate its position as the leading mobile workforce productivity and collaboration platform for frontline workers. We will continue to put their needs first and are excited to spearhead the digitalization of this trillion-dollar market.”

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News