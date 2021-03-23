WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) on Monday released a statement expressing support for bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Representatives Bill Posey (R-Fla.) and Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) that would require the General Services Administration (GSA) to set a floor for FY22 and FY23 federal per diem rates at those established for FY20.

“We applaud Reps. Posey and Crist for recognizing that COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on government travel and hotel occupancy, and working to ensure future government per diem rates reflect the current crisis,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “Government travel is incredibly important to the hotel industry, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and billions in travel spending that benefits communities across the country. At a time when our industry is fighting for survival, it is critical that GSA establish reasonable rates for FY22 and FY23 that reflect the timely business conditions for hotels and travelers. We urge Congress to swiftly pass this legislation.”

Advertisement

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News