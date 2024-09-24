Rockbride Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Brand Refresh

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Rockbridge celebrated its 25th year in business and introduced an updated expression of its brand language and visual identity. Rockbridge began in 1999 with four partners who led the company in becoming a national platform for hotel investments built on industry relations, cycle-tested strategies, and outcome consistency.

Since Jim Merkel was appointed CEO in 2008, the company has evolved into the vertically integrated hospitality-centered investment firm it is today. Over the past 15 years, the company has expanded its capabilities and refined its approach to deliver results and value to investors, partners, and the communities it serves.

“It has become clear that to deliver outstanding results and attract the best talent, we needed a new expression of our brand. One that accurately reflects who we’ve become and the values that continue to guide us,” said Merkel.

At the cornerstone of the effort lies the company’s newly articulated foundational language: “We are steadfast optimists. We believe we can, and should, make the world better. We relentlessly pursue excellence in everything we do. We cultivate value in everything we touch. We are a hospitality-centered investment firm designed to enrich life.”

“Our intention is to better align how our brand language and visual identity is expressed with our purpose and mission so that everybody, new and old, knows where we’re going,” said Merkel.

The next 25 years are prefaced by the newly refined brand and the company’s track record: Rockbridge has 307 real estate and hospitality investments in 39 states worth over $11 billion in total capitalization and $4.3 billion in assets under management.