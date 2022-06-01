RMS North America Introduces Solonis, a Cloud-Based PMS

SAN DIEGO—RMS North America introduced Solonis, a cloud-based property management system built for the hotel industry. The first brand expansion of RMS, Solonis was made by a team of hospitality and business intelligence professionals with more than 35 years in the industry and helps property owners increase occupancy, enhance the guest experience, and optimize revenue.

“The hospitality industry has been burdened by outdated, overly complicated systems for too long—that’s why we created a PMS that works for properties today and readies them for whatever the future holds,” said Reza Paydar, CEO, Solonis. “At Solonis, we’re uniquely positioned to solve these industry challenges because we balance innovative solutions with human connection, the cornerstone of hospitality. The result is smarter property management that’s seamless and intuitive.”

Powered by business intelligence, Solonis addresses property management within one solution. Property managers and staff benefit from its functionality, including:

An internet booking engine integrated with property management features

Guest empowerment tools to manage payment, communication, and check-in/check-out

Customizable BI-propelled dashboard with real-time operations data

Dynamic pricing functionality to maximize profit and occupancy

Revenue and expense flow systems for complex property management

Guest marketing and communication features like text and chat

“Solonis will empower properties to adapt to changing guest behavior and expectations, position themselves for success in a technology-driven era of travel, and support revenue operations as the industry continues to recover,” continued Paydar. “We believe Solonis supports these goals in a way that no other vendor has before, and we’re eager to make these lasting improvements across the hospitality ecosystem.”