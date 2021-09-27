Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee Opens

WENATCHEE, Washington—The Hotel Group (THG), a hotel ownership and development company, an affiliate of Hotel Equities (HE), and Stream Real Estate, announced the opening of the Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee, located in Wenatchee, Washington. As a co-investment project between Stream Real Estate of Seattle, owner and developer, and THG, this hotel is the first and only extended stay hotel in the Wenatchee hotel market. The property offers views of the Cascade Mountains on the banks of Washington’s renowned Columbia River.

At the Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee, guests can discover the heart of Wenatchee. As the “Apple Capital of the World,” guests can experience the local valleys filled with rows of fruit trees, which are shipped all over the world. The property serves local meals at the on-site Orchard Bar + Bites Restaurant. Close to entertainment, shopping, and multiple restaurants, the hotel offers an indoor swimming pool with industrial doors opening to an outside hot tub and 10,000 square feet of patio space.

“THG and Stream Real Estate saw the immediate need for a quality extended-stay hotel in Wenatchee and we are thrilled to bring this to fruition in the local market through Marriott’s well known Residence Inn brand,” stated Douglas Dreher, CEO of THG. “Our recent partnership with Hotel Equities reinforces our proven hospitality centric approach, which has brought continued success. The Residence Inn Wenatchee is our ninth property in Washington state and will be another successful hospitality statement. We look forward to welcoming each guest with our Inspired Hospitality Greatness via serving, inspiring, and delivering.”

Marc Angelillo, managing member of Stream Real Estate added, “When we acquired the riverfront parcel, we felt it had great potential. With the opening of the Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee, several years of planning and visioning are coming to completion. We are excited to be expanding our presence in the Wenatchee market and believe the hotel will be a great addition to the community.”

The Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee has studios or one-bedroom suites that include a fully equipped kitchen, a separate living area, and a sleeping space. Each room additionally features free WiFi, a 50-inch HDTV, an ergonomic chair with a writing desk, and a pull-out sofa bed. The hotel has 1,100 square feet of meeting and boardroom space, a fitness center, an indoor pool with an outdoor hot tub, a patio with firepits, and a free grocery delivery service provided with Marriott. In addition to welcoming guests, the hotel looks forward to receiving furry friends.

The Apple Capital Loop Trail and Walla Walla Point Park are nearby the property. Guests are also close to Pybus Market, Wenatchee National Forest Trails, Town Toyota Center, Ohme Gardens, and Mission Ridge Ski Resort.