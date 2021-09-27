DENVER, BOSTON, and WASHINGTON, DC—HREC Investment Advisors has arranged the sale of the 88-room Comfort Suites West Warwick Providence located in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Naranda Hospitality has acquired the property and will also manage it.

HREC Investment Advisors exclusively represented Hospitality Investments, LLC, and High Road Hospitality on this transaction. The marketing and negotiations were led by Jim O’Connell, principal, located in the HREC Investment Advisors’ Boston office, and Ketan Patel, managing director, located in the Washington, D.C., office.

“The property was in excellent physical condition, and High Road did a great job of managing the asset through the COVID crisis. It was a very competitive marketplace for this hotel with several very strong buyers,” said O’Connell.

Located in West Warwick, Rhode Island, the Comfort Suites is nearby demand generators including T.F. Green Airport (7.8 miles), New England Institute of Technology (1.3 miles), Brown University (14.9 miles), Providence College (15.7 miles), University of Rhode Island (18.1 miles), Rodger Williams Park Zoo (11.9 miles), and corporate demand including Cox Communications (steps away), Amtrol (0.5 miles), and more. The major nearby thoroughfares provide accessibility to Downtown Providence (14 miles), Boston (65 miles), New Haven (90 miles), and New York City (170 miles).