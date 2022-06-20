EVPassport Launches EV Charging Software Platform

LOS ANGELES—EVPassport announced the release of the EVPassport Hotel Cloud, an EV charging software platform to drive hotel guest engagement, satisfaction, and loyalty while prioritizing the business needs of the hotel property. EVPassport Hotel Cloud allows hotel properties to integrate EV charging into the guest’s digital journey.

“What if plugging into an EV charger at your hotel would automatically do things like check the guest into their room, sync extra loyalty points on their account, trigger a discount code for the spa, or calculate carbon offset, all on their own smartphone while charging their EV?” said Hooman Shahidi, co-founder and president of EVPassport. “That’s precisely what Hotel Cloud has the ability to do. Equally exciting is the fact that this technology—because it’s updated through the cloud—is future-proof against new applications and technologies that will emerge. This will ensure that hotels remain on the cutting-edge of tech.”

“The hotel industry as a whole needs to continue and accelerate the technology adoption trend we have demonstrated in the last couple of years,” said Andrea Foster, senior vice president, development of Marcus Hotels & Resorts and EVPassport advisory board member. “This is our opportunity. Hoteliers who integrate EVPassport Hotel Cloud will not only enjoy a competitive advantage as the EV market continues to grow, but this software will provide capabilities and insights that will propel the industry into the future.”

EVPassport Hotel Cloud was created for tech-minded hoteliers as they transition from first-generation EV chargers into building future-minded EV charging hubs that can handle increasing demand while adding value to the guest’s digital experience. Additional EVPassport features for hoteliers and their EV-driving guests include: