Red Roof Partners with LPS to Help COVID-19 Recovery in India

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof has launched a month-long fundraising campaign to accelerate its support for the work of Leuva Patidar Samaj of USA (LPS) and its Leuva Patidar Samaj of USA COVID Relief India Project 2021. The organization works to provide support for hospitals in Gujarat, India, which have been impacted by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new campaign is running throughout the month of July, with Red Roof donating $10,000. Red Roof will encourage its franchise partners, vendors, and the entire industry to join them in supporting LPS by making donations. A final check will be presented to leaders of the organization at the upcoming AAHOACON conference in Dallas on August 3 through 6, 2021. Red Roof is calling their efforts the 30-Day Spring campaign.

“We are delighted to launch this Sprint to AAHOACON fundraising drive to help LPS support the hospitals of Gujarat province,” said George Limbert, interim president of Red Roof. “Red Roof has been active in its support of LPS for many years, and we see this as an excellent opportunity to help the organization lay a foundation for future fundraising efforts as it, and the world, transition to the next stage of COVID recovery. We encourage those with whom we have a relationship, and the industry at large, to join us in these efforts to support families who are working to rebuild their futures.”

Red Roof franchisees and others who wish to support the work of LPS under the 30-Day Sprint campaign can make a donation directly to LPS.

Nayana (Nancy) Patel (Soyani), president of the LPS of USA Board and a leader in the Red Roof Franchise community, said, “We are deeply appreciative of the leadership being shown by Red Roof to shine a spotlight on the tremendous needs in Gujarat province during this month-long fundraising blitz. As the population transitions from the first wave of COVID to a new phase, the needs have never been greater. This includes help in securing oxygen plants and the ability to help provide additional medical equipment and supplies to those that have been admitted to the supported hospitals, and whose lives have been devastated by the impact of the pandemic.”

She concluded, “As we in the U.S. hotel community come together in a month’s time to mark our own progress and celebrate our industry’s recovery, I join Red Roof leadership in urging individuals throughout the industry to offer their support during this critical time, to help Gujarat province recover, re-establish normal life, and build a positive future.”