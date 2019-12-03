RALEIGH, N.C. — From front-desk staff to the executive team, chefs, sales teams, and every role in between, more than 5,000 Concord Hospitality Enterprises associates joined together for a day of giving known as Share Day on Nov. 19. All 118 Concord Hospitality hotels across North America participated in charitable activities during the annual event, donating more than 6,300 volunteer hours.

For the 11th year in a row, Concord Hospitality partnered with Rebuilding Together and Feed the Children to provide shelter, food, and other essential items to people in need in the communities where Concord associates live and work. Share Day projects took place throughout North America with hotel and corporate office associates volunteering throughout the day. Associates distributed food and household products—including more than 300,000 meals—to 3,200 local families and completed repairs and modifications to nine homes for seniors or those with disabilities.

Since the inaugural Share Day in 2009, Concord Hospitality associates have raised more than $945,000 in support of these events, donated over 32,000 hours of service, distributed 2.5 million meals to 28,000 families, and refurbished 24 homes. The annual event aligns with Concord’s commitment to not only providing hotel management and development expertise, but also making it possible for associates to partake in a rich and vibrant culture established and propelled by its five cornerstones of delivering quality, living integrity, supporting community, growing profitability, and having fun.

“One of Concord Hospitality’s founding cornerstones is ‘community,’ because we know that in order to be a successful business, we must be good partners and supporters of the people, towns, neighborhoods, and communities which surround us,” said Debra Punke, senior vice president of human capital at Concord Hospitality. “While we are dedicated to volunteerism and participate in many different charitable activities throughout the year, Share Day is simply the one day each year when we gather as a company to celebrate our ‘community’ cornerstone in a meaningful way. We look forward to bringing together our 5,000 associates across North America for the 11th year to put into action our spirit to serve.”

This year, the largest Share Day events took place in nine markets including Charlotte, N.C.; Columbus, Ohio; East Rutherford, N.J.; Detroit, Mich.; Orlando, Fla.; Washington, D.C.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Raleigh, N.C. More than 660 volunteers joined forces across these regions. Concord Hospitality properties outside of these markets also volunteered locally with organizations including Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House, the SPCA, local food banks, and shelters.