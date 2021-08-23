Real Hospitality Group Opens Two New York Hotels

OCEAN CITY, Maryland — Real Hospitality Group, an international hospitality management and investment company with offices in several locations, has opened the Four Points by Sheraton Flushing in Flushing, New York, and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC in Woodside, New York. Both properties are owned by Century Development Group, an integrated real estate development company.

“We’re truly humbled and grateful to be given these opportunities to open and manage additional properties in Queens,” said Ben Seidel, president and CEO of Real Hospitality Group. “The addition of Four Points by Sheraton Flushing and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC to our growing portfolio reveals the strength of the RHG brand in the Big Apple. We look forward to working with ownership to achieve the success we’ve previously had throughout New York City’s five boroughs.”

Four Points by Sheraton Flushing

In the heart of Queens, Four Points by Sheraton Flushing, a newly built property, is a 210-room hotel that also has 100 condos on its top floors, as well as retail stores for shops and restaurants. Each guestroom has complimentary WiFi, an iron and ironing board, a hairdryer, a coffee maker, cable, and satellite. Other amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, and on-site dining options. Four Points by Sheraton Flushing has three meeting rooms for a total of 5,150 square feet of meeting space and is a pet-friendly hotel.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC

The newly built 135-room property is located by attractions in New York City’s Queens borough and is several subway stops from Manhattan. Each guestroom has blackout shades, a mini refrigerator, a microwave, a coffee maker, a flat-screen TV, and a spacious work desk. The property’s amenities also include complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, a business center, and free WiFi access. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC has two meeting rooms for a total of 1,200 square feet of meeting space and is a pet-friendly hotel.

Both properties are in proximity to LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Citi Field, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and the Empire State Building.