Home2 Suites by Hilton Jacksonville Airport Sale Represented by HUNTER

ATLANTA—Led by Mayank Patel, Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) represented BPR Properties in the sale of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Jacksonville Airport in Florida. The buyer was a large private equity group focused on adding high RevPAR assets to its growing select-service platform.

“We are pleased to announce this transaction on behalf of our client. The Home2 Suites Jacksonville Airport has exhibited tremendous RevPAR growth during the first half of 2021. As one of the newest Hilton products in the market, the Home2 Suites will be able to capitalize on its proximity to Jacksonville International Airport and Interstate 95.” stated Mayank Patel, senior vice president, HUNTER.

“Mayank and HUNTER have consummated another transaction for us as we continue to implement our selective disposition strategy. This sale is continuance of our thesis to develop high-quality selective-service assets with sustainable long-term growth and exit when the market will provide attractive returns to our firm,” said Birju Patel, president of BPR Properties.