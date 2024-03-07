This Week’s Comings & Goings

Kevin Carey was named interim president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Read more.

Remington Hotels announced the retirement of Christ Green as president. Read more.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Trip Riggs as its new chief financial officer. Riggs will oversee the company’s finance and accounting functions and play a role in performance and growth within the executive leadership team.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. named Robert Arigo as chief operating officer. Arigo will be responsible for the daily operations of the company’s portfolio, which includes property-level operations, supply chain relationships, and the customer experience.

Advertisement

LivAway Sutes announced Jeremy Raymond as its general legal counsel. Raymond has 15 years of corporate and real estate legal experience. Previously, Raymond represented local and regional real estate development companies.

Santuario by La Fonda announced Patrick Tolen as its new general manager. Tolen joins the property with over 10 years of hospitality experience in Santa Fe, previously leading the daily management of short-term rentals.

InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel announced the appointment of Kristin Hankins as hotel manager. In her new position, Hankins will manage property-wide daily operations, implementing programming at the hotel.

Deer Path Inn introduced James Barnett as general manager and innkeeper. In his new role, Barnett will grow the property’s food and beverage program at its outlets and provide cocktail and tea services.

The Broadmoor announced the promotion of Ann Alba to its vice president and general manager. Alba will oversee the operations of the property as well as its experiences. Alba has worked for the property since 1987.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis announced the appointment of Michael Cooper as director of sales and marketing. In this position, Cooper will work to drive the vision of the hotel’s sales and marketing department.

Crossroads Hotel announced the appointment of Emily Olsen as director of lifestyle. Olsen joins Crossroads after spending two years as the director of lifestyle at Jasper Hotel. In this position, Olsen handles programming offered at the hotel.

Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, a Hilton Resort & Spa, introduced several new team members to its culinary team, including Executive Chef John Hart, Executive Sous Chef Joshua Vinyard, Chef de Cuisine Thomas Elg, and Pastry Chef Jean Marie Verhoeven.

Regent Santa Monica Beach announced the appointment of Houssem Tasco as hotel manager, Claudine Espinoza as director of sales and marketing, and David Houde as director of meetings and events.