Radisson Rewards Expands Portfolio of Airline Partners

MINNEAPOLIS—Radisson Rewards, the global rewards program of Radisson Hotel Group, has expanded its portfolio of airline partners to allow Radisson Rewards members to redeem their points with over 35 airlines, as of March 1, 2019.

“We’re excited to expand the value of our membership by providing guests an easy way to earn airline miles while also enjoying the benefits of being a Radisson Rewards member,” said Efrem Berman, head of global loyalty and engagement, Radisson Hotel Group. “By joining Radisson Rewards, members will receive member-only rates and have access to exclusive benefits that are sure to create memorable moments.”

Members can choose to set their Radisson Rewards account profile to automatically convert their points with their preferred airline every time their account reaches 10,000 points, or members can redeem their points in increments of 2,000, 50,000, or 100,000, whenever they choose.

The participating airlines include Aeroméxico, Air Astana, Air Baltic, Air Canada, Air China, Air France/KLM, American Airlines, Asiana Airlines, Avianca, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, Ethiopian Airways, Etihad Airways, Finnair, Frontier Airlines, Gulf Air, Hainan Airlines, Japan Airlines, Jet Airways, Kuwait Airways, LATAM, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Philippine Airlines, Qantas Airways, Qatar Airways, SAS Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, Southwest Airlines, Turkish Airways, and United Airlines.