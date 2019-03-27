HP Hotels Expands Texas Footprint, Adds Three Hotels

ATLANTA—HP Hotels, a full-service third-party hotel management company, has added three Texas hotels to its management portfolio. The newest hotels include the 123-room Holiday Inn Trophy Club; the 76-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Austin South in Buda; and the 79-room Hampton Inn & Suites Dallas/Cockrell Hill.

Holiday Inn Trophy Club

The newly constructed Holiday Inn Trophy Club is located within minutes of both DFW International Airport and the Fort Worth Alliance airport. Also, nearby is Texas Motor Speedway and Shops of Southlake Town Center. Historic Downtown Grapevine and Grapevine Mills Mall are minutes away.

The lobby has an open space and opportunities to work, socialize, and relax. On-site amenities include a business center, gift shop, and an indoor pool. A 24-hour fitness center is furnished with Precor Cardiovascular equipment and free weights. Also, the Magnolia bar serves cooked-to-order breakfast, lunch, and dinner and offers 30 beers on tap, including local craft beer and 16 wines on tap.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Austin South

Located off I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown Austin, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Austin South provides access to many of Austin’s attractions, including the Hyde Park Theatre and the 6th Street restaurant, bar, and live music scene.

The hotel’s amenities include an outdoor pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Its Express Start breakfast bar offers hot items, fruit, and pastries and its meeting room can accommodate 52 guests.

Hampton Inn & Suites Dallas/Cockrell Hill

Located between downtown Dallas and Arlington, the Hampton Inn & Suites Dallas/Cockrell Hill I-30 sits in the middle of a variety of outdoor recreation, amusement parks, and cultural attractions including the Museum of American Railroad, the Dallas Arts District, Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, Six Flags Harbor, and the streets of Greenville Avenue.

The hotel offers guestrooms and accessible rooms with one king-sized bed and two queen-sized bed options. Each room has a 37-inch flat-screen TV with cable, a work desk with an adjustable lamp, lap desk, free remote printing, and free internet access. The property also has a pool, 24-hour fitness center, and free hot breakfast.

“We are excited to establish a presence in the Southwest with these three great hotels in Buda, Trophy Club, and greater Dallas,” said Charles Oswald, president and CEO of HP Hotels. “We look forward to exploring further opportunities there and in other areas in the southwestern United States as we continue to build our portfolio of high performing assets in quality markets.”