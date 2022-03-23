Minneapolis, Minn.—Radisson Hotel Group Americas today unveiled the new Radisson Inn & Suites brand, an upper-midscale, limited-service hotel brand intended to defy the repetition and predictability of this popular hotel segment. With its unique lifestyle personality, the brand delivers a relatable and reassuring guest experience that is reliably differentiated, while offering owners flexible standards to drive profitability and higher returns with hotels in airport locations, metropolitan areas, and mixed development communities.

Modern Comfort

Radisson Inn & Suites guests can enjoy the appeal and features of a metro hotel while experiencing a warm and welcoming stay. Through its contemporary design, friendly service, and exceptional amenities, Radisson Inn & Suites demands attention while promising to provide an inviting atmosphere with the comforts and conveniences both business and leisure travelers seek. When guests visit a Radisson Inn & Suites hotel, they feel connected to their metropolitan destination and the best of local food, culture, and people, while experiencing the signature heartfelt hospitality Radisson Hotels Americas brands provide.

Advertisement

Distinctive Yet Affordable

Designed with feedback from owners and developers seeking to bring the inviting experience and comforts of the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson brand to more metropolitan areas, the Radisson Hotel Group Americas team developed the brand as its companion to deliver guests the same feeling of belonging and being looked after while being away from home, but with modern decor and amenities.

The owner-driven Radisson Inn & Suites brand features furniture, fixture, and equipment (FF&E) selections that are timeless and modern while cost-effective and long-lasting. The modern comfort design provides everything a modern traveler needs to be restful while on the road, without excessive over-the-top decor, products, or operational costs.

“With the rising costs of furniture and materials, we wanted to ensure the design provided a thoughtful approach to FF&E, while capturing the modern feel of a metropolitan location,” said Phil Hugh, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group Americas. “The Radisson Inn & Suites brand was built for today’s entrepreneur to provide a unique hotel product for guests while being cost-effective at the same time.”

When asked about the inspiration for the launch of Radisson Inn & Suites, Tom Buoy, interim chief executive officer and chief commercial officer, Radisson Hotel Group Americas, said, “Country Inn & Suites by Radisson delivers high satisfaction scores with guests and owners alike, but as the name implies, it was designed primarily for suburban markets with limited airport and urban locations. We want to replicate that great experience with a personality and special amenities geared for the metropolitan traveler. We are thrilled to offer practical and thoughtful upper-midscale brands for consideration in any market across the Americas.”

Inspiring Real Connections

Radisson Inn & Suites offers open and friendly lounges and social spaces allowing guests to use the public space in a way that fits their lifestyle throughout the day and evening. Designed for comfort and versatility, these spaces enable guests to feel at home both inside and outside their rooms.

“People are inherently social, and meaningful social spaces are important to travelers, especially as we move into a post-pandemic era,” said Buoy. “The Radisson Inn & Suites design was developed with social spaces in mind. A typical breakfast room in a midscale hotel is generally empty after breakfast hours. With the café-inspired lobby, guests have a place to truly connect at all hours of the day. The social space serves as a hub encouraging people to gather for work, play, relaxation, and more, like you would at an urban coffee shop. And these thoughtful design decisions will bring owners peace of mind knowing every square foot they’re investing in is optimized for use and valued by guests.”

Naturally Grounded

The Radisson Inn & Suites design lets natural light into the interior space, creating an inviting and open atmosphere as well as new connections between the interior and exterior. Adding wood grains, plants, and natural materials brings the outside in and fosters the connection to nature people crave.

The colors are also naturally grounded, with interiors inspired by the blue-green hues of evergreens and morning mist, and the deep purples and oranges of a setting sun expressed through brand marketing, signage, and wayfinding. The shape of the building is distinguished and memorable—a signal to travelers this is a Radisson Inn & Suites, without even needing to see a sign.

Geared for Content Creators

In response to the growing social network of gamers, influencers, and other content creation professionals, the Radisson Inn & Suites design delivers a Creative Content Studio featuring state-of-the-art monitors, gaming chairs, and a high-speed Internet connection for social media content creation or video gameplay. This unique flexible workspace also allows guests to combine work and pleasure organically.

“More than 214 million people in the U.S. play video games at least once a week, and content creators on YouTube have an average of eight million subscribers each. The pandemic not only generated more gamers, but it also led to the advent of more social content creators,” said Buoy. “The Radisson Inn & Suites Creative Content Studio provides the unique space for these social influencers to continue developing their messages and telling their stories while traveling.”

The Radisson Inn & Suites brand will drive significant incremental growth for the company across the Americas in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region. “The addition of Radisson Inn & Suites hotels in the Americas presents us with a tremendous opportunity as we look to revitalize our limited-service segment in metropolitan markets,” said Hugh. “Combined with our efforts to enhance our existing portfolio, the launch of this new brand enhances our worldwide reputation for bringing thoughtful, curated brands to the market and positions Radisson Hotel Group Americas for significant growth in the years ahead.”