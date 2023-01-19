Radisson Hotel Group Drives Expansion Plan With Portfolio of Nine Brands

In 2022, Radisson Hotel Group continued to drive forward its expansion plan with its portfolio of nine brands and its resort portfolio.

Radisson Collection, the luxury lifestyle brand, had a year of openings in 2022, with the introduction of six new hotels in Bilbao, Pula, Tirana, Riyadh, Tallinn, and Istanbul. In 2023, the group is looking toward new additions, including Radisson Collection, Santa Sofia Milan, Radisson Collection Royal Astorija Hotel, Vilnius, Radisson Collection Resort, Galle in Sri Lanka, and Cour des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel.

Radisson RED, the upper upscale brand, had several milestone openings in 2022 in Liverpool, Madrid, Gdansk, and Oslo. Radisson continues to grow its upscale brand in EMEA and added properties in Belgium, Poland, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Dubai, and Turkey, as well as the Maldives and India. Radisson Blu expanded in Romania, Madagascar, the United Kingdom, and Spain as well as South Sudan.

Radisson Individuals expanded with over 20 properties in Italy, France, Poland, and Thailand. In India, Radisson Hotel Group launched its first Radisson Individuals Retreats with the opening of Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, offering opportunities for experiences. Following the opening of three new prizeotel properties in 2022, the group will focus on expanding its signature midscale lifestyle brand further in 2023.

Resorts have become relevant to the business, owners, and guests. The group welcomed additions to its 130-property Resorts portfolio, including the opening of Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah in Dubai and Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort near the famous Victoria Falls, as well as resorts in Skiathos and Mykonos (Greece), Pula (Croatia), Phan Thiet (Vietnam), Goa (India), Galle (Sri Lanka), Port Ghalib and Port Phoenice (Egypt), Saly (Senegal), Larnaca (Cyprus), and Saidia (Morocco).

The year 2022 has been strong for Radisson Hotel Group in Asia Pacific with 40 percent more signings in the region compared to 2021. In China, Radisson Hotel Group signed and opened 80 hotels and anticipates further growth with the reopening of the market, as it aims to double its Chinese portfolio over the next five years. Elsewhere in APAC, the group established new, dedicated Business Units in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, and Sydney to support owners and partners. Radisson Hotel Group entered an alliance in India with Ruptub Solutions Private Limited to add 150 hotels to its portfolio under the midscale brand, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, and signed its first property in Q4.

Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, commented, “Thanks to the trust of our owners, the relevance of our brands, and the generosity of our people, we continued to deliver remarkable growth in 2022. We remain agile, tenacious, and innovative to respond to the evolving market conditions in 2023, which will bring exciting challenges and opportunities.”

In the last quarter of the year, the group also launched its revamped Radisson Rewards program.