Hunter Hotel Investment Conference to Honor Fred Cerrone With Award

ATLANTA—The Hunter Hotel Investment Conference named Fred Cerrone, founder and chairman of Hotel Equities, with the 2023 Hunter Conference Award for Excellence and Inspiration. Each year, the award recognizes a hotelier who exemplifies exceptional leadership, citizenship, and innovation. From his start as a desk clerk at the Sheraton Boston hotel more than five decades ago to the founding of Hotel Equities, Cerrone has been a leader in the industry.

“Fred’s dedication to our industry is surpassed only by his devotion to the associates of Hotel Equities. Those who work with Fred know him as Coach. The nickname is a testament to his ability to lead, inspire, and develop the individuals around him. His legacy is clear in the strength of Hotel Equities and the many lives he has touched over his storied career in hospitality,” said Lee Hunter, chairman of the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference and chief operating officer of Hunter Hotel Advisors.

Before launching Hotel Equities in 1989, Cerrone served in management positions with hotels across the country. Cerrone’s leadership was recognized when he became general manager at age 21. Cerrone became one of Marriott’s initial franchise partners in 1993. After spending nearly three decades growing Hotel Equities to a company that today has more than 200 hotels under management, Cerrone turned the day-to-day operations over to his partner, Brad Rahinsky, current president and CEO. Cerrone promotes the hospitality industry to young people entering the workforce and serves on the advisory boards of Georgia State University’s Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration and Marriott’s Homes and Villas Brand. Cerrone is also the chairman of InStep Ministries and teaches monthly “Foundations” classes to current and potential leaders within the company.

“I first met Fred in the mid-1980s when he was running Southern Host Hotels, managing a number of properties leading up to the creation of Hotel Equities. His passion and leadership in the industry were thrilling to see through the performance and development of his company—a great foundation for the years to come and the Excellence and Inspiration to follow,” said Chuck Pinkowski, owner of Pinkowski & Company and chairman of The Hunter Award Committee.

Brad Rahinsky will present Cerrone with the award at The HUNTER Conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The conference runs from March 21-23, 2023, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.