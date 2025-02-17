Two Anaheim Hotels Name Lodging Dynamics as Manager

PROVO, Utah—Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group has been appointed to manage the Residence Inn at Anaheim Resort/Convention Center and SpringHill Suites Anaheim Resort/Convention Center. These properties represent the 11th and 12th California properties managed by Lodging Dynamics. The Marriott-flagged properties offer a combined 468 keys within walking distance of both the Anaheim Convention Center and Disneyland Resort.

“Adding the Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites Anaheim Resort Convention Center to our portfolio marks an important step in expanding our presence in key markets along the West Coast,” said Nick Vitolano, director of business development, Lodging Dynamics. “These properties are situated near major attractions, allowing us to deliver exceptional experiences tailored to the unique needs of both business and leisure travelers.”

The Residence Inn at Anaheim Resort/Convention Center is a nine-story hotel with 294 guestrooms, a lobby bar, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. The SpringHill Suites Anaheim Resort/Convention Center offers 174 guestrooms, including kids’ suites, a rooftop pool, and a breakfast buffet.

“This addition strengthens our foothold in key West Coast markets and reflects our focus on growing in high-demand destinations,” said Jamie Caraher, president and CEO, Lodging Dynamics. “The Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites Anaheim Resort Convention Center offer unparalleled convenience for convention attendees and visiting families alike. We deeply value the trust our owners place in us and remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional value to their assets as we continue to grow together.”