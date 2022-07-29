Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Completes Guestroom and Suite Renovations

PONTE VEDRA, Florida—Ponte Vedra Inn & Club has unveiled 64 new beachfront guestrooms and suites at Summer House and St. John’s House. The latest renovations, following the debut of the new Ocean House and Peyton House accommodations in 2020, are a modern-day interpretation of the property, which has welcomed visitors since 1928. For nearly a century, the resort has offered guests and members a beachfront experience with southern hospitality on Florida’s northeast coast.

“The refreshed design and style of the Summer House and St. John’s House is equally a tribute to the rich history of the resort as well as a nod to its future,” said Michael Gordon, vice president and general manager of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. “We have identified the perfect ‘look’ for the next chapter of our iconic property—seaside heritage and elegance meets modern luxury and innovation. Both Houses exemplify our commitment to providing the finest experience for our guests and we are excited to welcome both new and existing guests to experience this new vision.”

On a stretch of coastline, the Summer House and St. John’s House accommodations pair beachfront offerings and furnishings, each extending into private terraces or ground-level patios with direct paths to the beach. Design touches have also been added to each room through the creation of custom furniture such as tabletops with seashells and seahorses, inspired by the property’s design.

In addition to new accommodations, some featuring connecting guestrooms, the renovation includes a new Hospitality Suite available for private rental.