PM Hotel Group To Manage SpringHill Suites Baltimore Downtown

CHEVY CHASE, Md.—PM Hotel Group has been selected to operate the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Baltimore-Inner Harbor. This new contract marks the continued expansion of the relationship between PM Hotel Group and Marriott International.

“We are excited to be managing this beautiful, historic property in Baltimore’s in-demand Inner Harbor. Continuing to increase our company footprint in the Baltimore region and adding an additional Marriott brand to our portfolio is inspiring to our team,” said Joseph Bojanowski, PM Hotel Group president. “Being trusted to manage historic hotels like this one housed in a former bank building that dates back to 1900 and survived the great fire of 1904 is meaningful to us as we continue to build our collection of legacy properties.”

Located in downtown Baltimore‘s Inner Harbor, the hotel is within walking distance to the city’s major attractions, including Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, museums, the National Aquarium, and the convention center.

Advertisement

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING