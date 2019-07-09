SEDONA, Ariz.—Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel, will be the first of its kind in North America when it opens in late 2020. Developed, owned, and managed by Two Sister Bosses, a Sedona family-owned and operated company, Ambiente is designed to blend in with the property’s surroundings and gives guests the opportunity to experience and embrace the natural beauty that surrounds them.

A “landscape hotel” is a type of accommodation designed to blend in with the surrounding environment and built using sustainable practices. Among the first in the world are Vivood Landscape Hotel in Spain, Juvet Landscape Hotel in Norway, and Sacromonte Landscape Hotel in Uruguay. Ambiente will be the first landscape hotel in North America.

Ambiente is comprised of 40 cubed-shaped guest ‘Atriums’ that are elevated above the ground by steel piers and constructed using floor-to-ceiling, bronze-tinted glass, matte-charcoal, and rusted metal. At dusk, the tinted glass reflects the nature around it, creating mirrored silhouettes.

Ambiente is being built with a focus on sustainable methods and organic, modern architecture that complements the surrounding topography and minimizes the impact on the land.

“It has been our longtime dream to create a truly exciting and unique experience that is in harmony with the rare beauty of Sedona, our hometown where our family has done business for close to 35 years,” said Jennifer May, co-founder of Two Sister Bosses, which she operates with her sister, Colleen Tebrake. “Along with the direction and help of our father, Mike Stevenson, who developed the property for Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill, we have meticulously designed every element of the hotel with the sophisticated traveler in mind, while also remaining determined to set a benchmark for sustainable tourism. We look forward to sharing more details very soon.”

Designed by Scottsdale-based ASUL Architects, Ambiente will be constructed around the natural vegetation and topography, requiring less cut and fill. The pier-method to building Ambiente’s Atriums nearly eliminates the need to grade the land. During construction, this pier technique allows each Atrium to be rotated and individually hand-placed at very specific angles to fit, as best as possible, within the existing trees and flora, thereby maximizing the views. Krizan Associates Inc. has been retained to manage the landscape architecture.

Overlooking the protected preserve of Coconino National Forest, Ambiente sits on three acres of landscape along 89A, just west of Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill. Ambiente is in line with Sedona’s new commitment to provide sustainable destinations for tourism. Ambiente received the City of Sedona’s approval to build and site work is slated to begin in the coming months.