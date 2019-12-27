PM Hotel Group Adds Eight Hotels to Management Portfolio

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — PM Hotel Group continues to grow its third-party management portfolio with the addition of eight new hotels. This most recent contract comprises an eight-hotel portfolio in the Philadelphia/Greater New Jersey region.

“This has been an exceptional year for us as we continue to work hard to deliver for our owners across all segments while building a winning, people-first culture that supports our purpose,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “Without our dedicated team, it wouldn’t be possible to continue this impressive growth trajectory.”

The eight-property contract includes premium-branded full- and select-service hotels. This contract caps off a year of growth, which also included the addition of two World of Hyatt Brands and the expansion of its independent and lifestyle collection, as well as the rebranding of a new flagship Marriott hotel in Old City Philadelphia. PM Hotel Group is poised to kick off 2020 with a strong Q1, already under contract to open two additional hotels in the first weeks of the new year.

Advertisement

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING