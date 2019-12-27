PM Hotel Group Adds Eight Hotels to Management Portfolio

By
LODGING Staff
-
PM Hotel Group: Philadelphia Marriott Old City
Philadelphia Marriott Old City

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — PM Hotel Group continues to grow its third-party management portfolio with the addition of eight new hotels. This most recent contract comprises an eight-hotel portfolio in the Philadelphia/Greater New Jersey region.

“This has been an exceptional year for us as we continue to work hard to deliver for our owners across all segments while building a winning, people-first culture that supports our purpose,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “Without our dedicated team, it wouldn’t be possible to continue this impressive growth trajectory.”

The eight-property contract includes premium-branded full- and select-service hotels. This contract caps off a year of growth, which also included the addition of two World of Hyatt Brands and the expansion of its independent and lifestyle collection, as well as the rebranding of a new flagship Marriott hotel in Old City Philadelphia. PM Hotel Group is poised to kick off 2020 with a strong Q1, already under contract to open two additional hotels in the first weeks of the new year.

Advertisement

 

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here