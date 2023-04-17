ATLANTA—Peachtree Group announced the appointment of Jarred Bussert as vp, information technology. In this newly created role, Bussert will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s IT infrastructure, including all business applications, information security and data integrity.

“Jarred’s experience and achievements demonstrate his commitment to supporting business strategies with technology infrastructure,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree’s managing principal and CEO. “As Peachtree continues to grow, I am pleased to attract talented leaders to our best-in-class team. His leadership will be instrumental in building a successful and high-performing organization.”

Bussert has extensive enterprise-wide technical and IT leadership experience. Before joining Peachtree, he was vice president, information technology for Majors Management, an Atlanta-based retail operator supporting more than 1,600 locations. Bussert started his career with RaceTrac Petroleum holding numerous leadership positions, leaving as director, information systems, responsible for all technologies across their multiple brands and more than 700 stores, including POS, supply chain, digital asset and back-office systems.

Bussert has an MBA and Master of Technology from Georgia Tech and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.