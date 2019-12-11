Clinton, N.J. — Paramount Hotel Group, a full-service, third-party hotel management company, announced that it has been awarded the management contract for the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Clinton, New Jersey.

The new 100-suite hotel offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. The full kitchens include stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, the adjustable workspaces have built-in shelves and lighting, and each suite includes a large flat-screen television as well as new bedding. Most rooms also feature the Home Office Suite, designed to provide guests with plenty of storage and flexible space to spread out and make it their own.

Property guests can create their own complimentary hot breakfast every morning in the lobby area and can grill dinner on the outdoor Weber grills. The 24-hour In a Pinch market and On Us coffee service offers guests snacks and caffeine whenever they feel the need.

Other amenities at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Clinton, N.J., include a heated indoor swimming pool, an outdoor patio, a fitness center open 24 hours per day, a meeting room, laundry facilities, complimentary WiFi throughout the hotel, and on-site business services, including copying, faxing, and printing.