Pacifica Hotels Acquires Best Western Seacliff Inn on California Coast

Orange County, Calif. — Pacifica Hotels, a family-owned business with a legacy of owning and operating boutique hotels in coastal communities, is expanding further along the California coast with the acquisition of the Best Western Seacliff Inn in Aptos, Calif.

Frank Sr. and Colleen Giuliani, TJ and Shirley Scott, and Norman Bei were key partners in the initial development and operation of the Seacliff Inn in the 1980s. More recently, Frank E. Giuliani, Lori Giuliani, and Kathy Graff at The Bei Scott Company owned and managed the property.

“It has been a wonderful experience being a part of such a special property and community that has been home to many local and loyal returning customers,” said Frank E. Giuliani. “We wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Santa Cruz community and to our employees and associates for their many years of loyalty and continuing service to the hotel. We are confident that Pacifica Hotels will build upon the legacy we have established and continue forward with a focus on customer service, community involvement, and reinvestment as they do throughout their portfolio of hotels along the California Coast.”

The hotel is located minutes away from some of Santa Cruz County’s most popular beaches and attractions, including Seacliff State Beach and the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park as well as historic Aptos Village.

Best Western Seacliff Inn has 148 guestrooms and suites set on six landscaped acres with garden paths. The property has more than 3,000 square feet of flexible event and meeting space for corporate meetings, social occasions, retreats, and weddings. Amenities include a heated swimming pool, hot tub, fitness room, laundry facility, business center, and dining at Severino’s Bar & Grill, the hotel’s full-service restaurant, which offers happy hour and live music.

“We are thrilled to add the Best Western Seacliff Inn to the Pacifica Hotels family,” said Executive Vice President of Investments and Acquisitions Chris Marquis. “The hotel’s exceptional location, just off of scenic Highway 1, will have considerable long-term value and will offer our loyal guests a memorable experience in yet another unique destination along the beautiful California Coast.”

With the addition of Best Western Seacliff Inn, Pacifica Hotels owns and operates 40 properties in California coastal locations.