Wolfgramm Capital Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Shreveport Airport

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana—Wolfgramm Capital acquired the 78-room extended-stay Residence Inn by Marriott, according to Wolfgramm Capital’s Co-Founder and CEO Phil Wolfgramm. Located near Shreveport regional airport, the hotel offers suites for long- and short-term trips and is nearby downtown entertainment.

“We are excited to acquire a Residence Inn branded hotel and look forward to elevating this hotel through our firm’s hotel management arm: Wolfgramm Properties. The Residence Inn brand’s stellar reputation sets the standard in hospitality, and we will work to exceed expectations for our guests,” says Co-Founder and COO Koloa Wolfgramm.

The hotel has amenities including an outdoor swimming pool and whirlpool, a fitness center, an outdoor sports court, on-site guest laundry facilities, and a sundries mart. Newly renovated suites provide live-away necessities including full kitchens with stovetops, dishwashers, and a separate living area with pull-out sofa beds.